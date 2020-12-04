Australia skipper Aaron Finch gave his opinion on the Ravindra Jadeja’s concussion substitute controversies. During the first T20I between India and Australia, Jadeja got hit by Mitchell Starc’s bouncer as the southpaw didn’t come out to field in Australia’s innings as Yuzvendra Chahal replaced him as the concussion substitute. Finch said that you can’t challenge a medical expert’s opinion on concussion thing.

“Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to concussion. You can’t be challenging a medical expert’s opinion,” Finch said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Australia lost the match by 11 runs as substitute Chahal picked three wickets to dismantle the hosts batting line-up.

Finch pointed out that the bowlers leaked runs at the death overs and later the batsmen failed to hit boundaries in the middle-over period.

“We probably leaked too may runs at the death. Then while chasing, we didn’t hit too many boundaries in the 6-over period,” he added.

The Aussie skipper scored 35 runs at the top but was looked in discomfort while batting. After the match, Finch said he got an injury in the hip or glute, which got worse as the game went on.

“Bit of a hip or glute, we’ll wait and seem it progressively got worse throughout the game,” the Australian skipper said.

Meanwhile, Australia started the match on a high by dismissing Shikhar Dhawan and Indian captain Virat Kohli cheaply but KL Rahul kept the scoreboard moving with his 51-run knock. Later Jadeja played an unbeaten 44-run knock to take the Indian team to 161/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Australia started off well with a 56-run stand for the first wicket between Finch and D’arcy Short. Chahal’s introduction into the attack turned the tide in India’s favour as he dismissed Finch and Steve Smith in quick succession.

Apart from Chahal, debutant T Natarajan also impressed everyone with the ball and picked three wickets, including the crucial one of Glenn Maxwell.