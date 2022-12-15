Chittagong: Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer smashed half-centuries to lead India’s recovery from 48/3 to 278/6 at stumps on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In the first session, Bangladesh had taken out Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli to reduce India to 48/3 in 19.3 overs. Pujara and Rishabh Pant (46) led the initial recovery for India through a counter-attacking 64-runs stand.

But once Pant fell in the second session, Pujara joined hands with Iyer to lead another rescue act for India through a solid 149-run stand for the fifth wicket. While Pujara was firm as a rock, Iyer was aggressive after a tentative start and had plenty of luck on his side.

Though Pujara would fall ten runs short of his century as left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took him out to complete his three-wicket haul after beating him several times in the day, Iyer remained unbeaten on 82 off 169 balls on an absorbing day of Test cricket.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer spoke on Iyer’s knock while talking to ESPN Cric Info. “In his short space of international career, especially in Tests, he’s played some really wonderful knocks. He has taken India out of trouble quite a few times. So, it has been an impressive knock, without a doubt. He was, obviously, lucky that bails didn’t come off, and Ebadot literally dropped a sitter.”

“I am really impressed with Shreyas Iyer’s tactics against spin. He has got that technique against spinners to come good. I am really surprised Bangladesh was not using short-ball tactics against him. They could have gone for 5-10 overs of a short burst,” he added.