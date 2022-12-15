<strong>Chittagong: </strong>Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer smashed half-centuries to lead India's recovery from 48/3 to 278/6 at stumps on day one of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, here on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>In the first session, Bangladesh had taken out Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli to reduce India to 48/3 in 19.3 overs. Pujara and Rishabh Pant (46) led the initial recovery for India through a counter-attacking 64-runs stand. <p></p> <p></p>But once Pant fell in the second session, Pujara joined hands with Iyer to lead another rescue act for India through a solid 149-run stand for the fifth wicket. While Pujara was firm as a rock, Iyer was aggressive after a tentative start and had plenty of luck on his side. <p></p> <p></p>Though Pujara would fall ten runs short of his century as left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took him out to complete his three-wicket haul after beating him several times in the day, Iyer remained unbeaten on 82 off 169 balls on an absorbing day of Test cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer spoke on Iyer's knock while talking to <em>ESPN Cric Info. </em>"In his short space of international career, especially in Tests, he's played some really wonderful knocks. He has taken India out of trouble quite a few times. So, it has been an impressive knock, without a doubt. He was, obviously, lucky that bails didn't come off, and Ebadot literally dropped a sitter." <p></p> <p></p>"I am really impressed with Shreyas Iyer's tactics against spin. He has got that technique against spinners to come good. I am really surprised Bangladesh was not using short-ball tactics against him. They could have gone for 5-10 overs of a short burst," he added.