Dhaka: In India’s three-wicket nail-biting victory over Bangladesh at Dhaka on Sunday, Ravichandran Ashwin reiterated why he’s an ever-dependable person in tough situations for the visitors with the bat in Test cricket.

On day four, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets in the first hour of day four to leave India in spot of bother at 74/7. But Ashwin (42 not out), along with Shreyas Iyer (29 not out), defended solidly and brought out a flurry of boundaries in a magnificent 71-run partnership to take the visitors’ over the line in a chase of 145 and secure a 2-0 series sweep.

Mehidy’s fifer went in vain following India’s victory but despite that, he had a terrific outing in both the ODI and Test series against the Men in Blue side. He was also awarded with the player of the series during the ODI contest for his allround performance and his bowling almost threw India out of the contest in the second test.

Following the second test match, Mehidy Hasan received a signed jersey from Virat Kohli as a souvenir. Mehidy posted about it on his Facebook with a caption stating “Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketer Virat Kohli.”

Mehidy Hasan dismissed Virat Kohli in the second innings on just the score of 1. Virat Kohli didn’t get the desired outing in the test series and couldn’t score any big knocks. He did score a century in the final ODI and India recorded a victory in it.