New Delhi: Team India is set to return to action from the 4th of December as they take on Bangladesh in a three-matches ODI series. Big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul are set to return after being rested for the T20I and ODI series on the New Zealand tour.

Rohit Sharma would be returning to his skipper’s role for the upcoming bilateral clash against Bangladesh. However, Gill has failed to find a spot in the team despite outstanding performance in the 50-over format. Shubman Gill has scored 638 runs in 12 ODI matches at an astonishing average of 70.88 and a splendid strike rate of 102.57. It also includes four fifties and a century.

Former Indian batter turned colour commentator Aakash Chopra questioned the openers’ absence from the ODI squad despite his consistent performance with the bat. He addressed it on his YouTube channel and said “Shubman Gill is performing really well. He wasn’t a part of the T20 World Cup. So he’s not tired at all. He doesn’t need workload management at all but he has not been selected for the Bangladesh tour. But why? He isn’t doing anything wrong. And if you think you can’t select him even after doing well then don’t select him in the first place because it defies logic.”

The question seems valid because, despite his consistent performance young names like Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar and Kuldeep Sen are part of the squad while names like Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson have been dropped.