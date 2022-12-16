IND vs BAN: Cheteshwar Pujara Scores Fastest Hundred Of His Test Career After 52 Innings And 1443 Days

New Delhi: India batter Chesteshwar Pujara smashed his fastest Test hundred against Bangladesh in the third session of the third day’s play of the first Test match against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Friday. India declared their innings straight away after Pujara reached his ton with the score on 258/2, giving the hosts a target of 513 runs to win the first Test of the two-match Test series.

Pujara remained unbeaten on 102 off 130 balls with Virat Kohli (19*) as Bangladesh failed to make any further inroads after getting rid of both the Indian openers. Pujara’s knock was laced with 13 boundaries as he kept using his feet to great effect against the spinners on a track that had a fair bit for the spinners.

The 34-year-old was in his element all through out his innings as he broke his century drought with a boundary off Taijul Islam after 52 innings and 1443 days. Pujara looked good in the first innings as well but was unfortunate to miss out on a century after getting dismissed on 90 by Taijul.

Khaled Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up a wicket each in the second innings for Bangladesh as the hosts failed to put the brakes on the scoring rate that picked up considerably in the post lunch session.

Earlier, Shubman Gill reached his maiden Test hundred as India continued to pile on the pressure after bowling out Bangladesh for 150. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, returning with figures of 5 fo4 40 with Mohammed Siraj giving him good support with a three-wicket haul.