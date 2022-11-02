IND vs BAN: Revised Targets For Bangladesh If Match Is Curtailed Due To Rain | Explained

Adelaide: India and Bangladesh are involved in a thrilling battle at the Adelaide Cricket Ground. The match stands of utmost significance as the winner of this match will massively boost their chances of reaching the playoffs. having put into bat, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli whacked blazing half-centuries to help India amass 184/6 in 20 overs.

India would have been very happy with the total but Litton Das came out with great intent and smashed the Indian bowlers to all corners of the park. Bangladesh were 66/0 in 7 overs, with Litton Das batting on 59 off 26 balls when the rain inturrupted play. bangladesh are 17 runs ahead of the target and will be declared winners if the match does not resume.

Meanwhile, it is highly likely that the match will be curtailed due to rain. Shorter the match, greater will be the advantage to Bangladesh as they have all their 10 wickets in hand. Given below are the targets for England if the match does get shortered due to rain.

19 overs: 177

17 overs: 160

15 overs: 142

12 overs: 112

10 overs: 89