IND vs BAN T20 World Cup, Adelaide: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Adelaide: India will take on Bangladesh in a very important game of the Super 12. A win for either of the team will set them nicely for a place in the semis. India will start the match as favourites but they have been far from their best in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far and if Bangladesh can raise their game a notch, an upset cannot be counted out. The loser of this match will significantly reduce their chances of reaching the playoffs.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match.

What date will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be played?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will take place on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be played?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game begin?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match be broadcasted?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 game Squads

Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed