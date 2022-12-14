New Delhi: India batter Shreyas Iyer kept riding his luck as he nears his second Test century in the first Test against Bangladesh played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Iyer was batting on 77 when the incident happened of the bowling of Ebadot Hossain and left the Bangladeshis shocked. The ball came back in sharply and went through Iyer’s defence before hitting the zing bails. However, to everyone’s dismay the bails didn’t come off and Iyer survived to live another day.

The incident sparked a massive controversy on Twitter with former India opener Aakash Chopra making it clear that if the ball hits the zing bails and the lights are out, there is no reason for the batter not to be given out. While some users agreed with his opinion, other reckoned that the rules clearly state that the bails need to be completely dislodged in order to dismiss a batter.

An incredible sequence of play in the #BANvIND Test match as @ShreyasIyer15 is bowled by Ebadot Hossain but the ????? ???? ?????? ?? ???? ? Your reaction on this close ‘escape’ ?#SonySportsNetwork #ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/q6BXBScVUz Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 14, 2022

Zing Bails are a bit of a joke Honestly if it lights up, it should be OUT. #BanvInd Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 14, 2022

Totally agreed, harsh on the bowlers. Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 14, 2022

No. It is clearly written that the Bails should fall from the Stumps. Manish Bhagchandani (@ManishBhagchan5) December 14, 2022

Written in the Laws of Cricket Manish Bhagchandani (@ManishBhagchan5) December 14, 2022

Sir I Think Bails Mein Light Nahi Lagani Chahiye, Sirf Stumps Mein Light Honi Chahiye ? Oggy (@SirOggyBilla) December 14, 2022

True, same with umpires call for LBW, if it’s hitting a bit, it should be out. SuraBir Karmakar (@SuraBir_k) December 14, 2022

Earlier, India captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first on a track that was difficult to bat on throughout the day. The visitors, having lost captain Rahul, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in quick succession in the first session of the first day’s play, found themselves in a spot of bother before Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant stitched together a partnership to get India into some kind of respectibility.

Pant departed after a quickfire 46 before Pujara and Iyer got together to take India close to 300 at the end of the first day’s play. Pujara was dismissed for a well-made 90 as India would look at Iyer, who is unbeaten on 82 to take them close to 350 on Day 2. India are 278 for 6 at stumps on Day 1.