IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Breaking Massive ODI Records Ahead Of Second ODI

New Delhi: India suffered a shock loss to Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match series. The team was bundled out for 187 but the bowlers helped the team stage a comeback after they reduced Bangladesh to 136-9. However, a record 10th-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman took the hosts over the line. India now need to win both their remaining games to win the series. The second ODI will be played at the same venue, today on 7th December.

Meanwhile, India stalwart Virat Kohli is on the cusp of levelling former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting. Virat Kohli has so far scored 979 runs in 17 matches and if he scores 21 more runs, he will become the second batter after Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, who has scored 1045 runs in 21 matches, to score 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh.

If Kohli manages to breach the 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh mark, he will become the fifth batter in world cricket to score more than 1000 runs in three different countries. He will be tied with Aravinda De Silva, Arjuna Ranatunga, and Sourav Ganguly. Overall, Sachin Tendulkar have 1000+ runs in most countries (5), followed by Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardena. (4) The other countries where Kohli scored more than 1000 runs are England – 1349 runs in 33 matches – and Australia -1327 runs in 29 matches.

Kohli was dismissed for 9 in the first game and he will be eyeing a big score in the second ODI.