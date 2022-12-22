Twitter Blasts Indian Team Management For Benching Kuldeep Yadav

New Delhi: The Indian team management received a severe criticism for it’s playing XI in the second Test against Bangladesh which started in Dhaka on Thursday.

After the being sent to bowl first, India skipper KL Rahul revealed that Jaydev Unadkat has replaced star spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the game.

This decision came as a shocker to many including the experts, given the fact that Kuldeep picked up eight wickets in the first Test including five-wicket haul and was adjudged Player of the Match.

Making a comeback in the Indian Test side after a gap of close to two years, Kuldeep scored 40 in the first innings with the bat, before claiming a five-wicket haul. In Bangladesh’s second innings, the left-armer took three more wickets en route to India’s victory.

Kuldeep is one of the best spinners especially in Bangladesh and replacing him with Unadkat has triggered the fans.

Here is how Twitter reacted on Kuldeep Yadav being benched

Kuldeep benched for the 2nd Test ? Yeah a little bit of grass on the surface but it’s Dhaka. I mean. Happy for Unadkat though inspirational story of ‘never give up’. Red ball has given him another chance. Wish you well, bro ? #BanvInd Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 22, 2022

Why does this happen so often to Kuldeep Yadav? You can’t be doing this to him again and again. Please some one put an arm around his shoulder and tell him not to lose heart. Yes. It’s tough being Kuldeep Yadav. Spare a thought for him #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter Dodda Ganesh | (@doddaganesha) December 22, 2022

How do u explain the axing of Kuldeep Yadav in this match ?? The guy had his career-best match figures in the previous match and also scored a crucial 40.#INDvBAN #kuldeepyadav #injustice Amanpreet Singh (@amanthejourno) December 22, 2022

Kuldeep Yadav not only took eight wickets in the first match but also scored crucial 40 runs which resulted in India’s victory over Bangladesh in the first Test match.

However, Jaydev made a comeback after 12 long years. He made his Test debut in 2010 against South Africa in Centurion. India are playing two spinners — Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel — and three pacers in Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Unadkat.