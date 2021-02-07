England dominated the first session of Day 3 but this time they did with the ball as pace spearhead Jofra Archer sent the Indian openers back to the pavilion early. At Lunch, India are 59/2 in reply to England’s mammoth total of 578 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli (4) is in the middle with Cheteshwar Pujara (20).

Earlier, resuming their innings from 555/8, Dom Bess played some attacking shot but the new ball did the trick for India as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed him with excellent delivery. Bess scored crucial 34 runs. While, ace-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin castled James Anderson to restrict England under 600.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were the pick of the bowlers as they both scalped three wickets each in 36 and 55.1 overs respectively. Ishant Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem picked two-two wickets while Washington Sundar remained wicketless.

In reply to England’s massive total, swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma failed to create an impact was dismissed by Archer on a peach of a delivery. It was outside off stump with a good bounce as Rohit couldn’t check his hot and edged it to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Shubman Gill impressed many during his short stay at the crease as he played some magnificent shots against Archer and Anderson. The 21-year-old scored 29 runs off 28 balls in which he slammed five boundaries. Shubman was a bit unlucky as he tried to play a flick shot on a loose delivery of Archer and 38-year-old Anderson took a stunning catch to end his stay in middle.

Skipper Kohli and Pujara then made sure the hosts didn’t lose any further wickets as India went into the Lunch break at 59/2, trailing by 519 runs. Pujara is looking in decent touch as he has played some cracking shots so far against England pacers.

Brief scores: India 59/2 at Lunch (Shubman Gill 29, Cheteshwar Pujara 20*; Jofra Archer 2/25) vs England 578 all out.