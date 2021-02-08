Team India fightback on Day 4 of the opening Test match by bowling out England for just 178 runs in the second innings at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ravichandran Ashwin spun his web and claimed a six-wicket haul to dismantle England batting line-up.

The Day 4 of the Chennai Test brought several twists and turns at various stages of the game. India resumed their innings from 257/6 at Day 4 as Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin battled hard against England to extend their stand by 80 runs. However, Jack Leach broke the partnership with an excellent delivery which Ashwin edged to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. The tail failed to give any fight to England bowlers as India were bowled out for 337.

Off-spinner Dominic Bess was the pick of the England bowlers as he picked four wickets in the 26 overs he bowled. Leach, Jofra Archer and Anderson scalped two-two wickets each.

Interestingly, the visitors decided to not enforce follow-on after taking the massive 241-run lead.

The decision didn’t go in India’s favour as England lost their opener Rory Burns on the first ball of the innings as Ashwin got the better of him with a peach of a delivery. After that, Ashwin made full use of the turning track and played with batsmen minds.

As a result, he also dismissed another opener, Dominic Sible, for just 16. While Ishant Sharma returned to attack and claimed Daniel Lawrence wicket to reach his 300th wicket. Ishant became the third Indian pacer to reach the milestone after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan.

Double Centurion of first innings Joe Root failed to score big runs in the second innings and got trapped by pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in front of wickets for 40.

Ollie Pope showed some grit and resilience but failed to score big runs and got dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem on 32.

Nadeem also got the better of wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Butter who tried to play an attacking shot and was stumped by Rishabh Pant.

While England tailenders also failed to give any fight as Ashwin ran riot with his spin and restrict them for just 178.

Chasing the target of 420, India lost their experienced opener Rohit Sharma cheaply on 12. The Hitman failed to score big again in the match was castled by a peach of a delivery from Jack Leach.

At stumps, India were 39/1 as Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 15 with Cheteshwar Pujara alongside him on 12.