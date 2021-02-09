James Anderson put England on top with three crucial wickets in the first session of day 5 against India in the opening Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The veteran pacer was at his lethal best during his first over of the final day as he got the better of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane with his sharp in-swingers. Team India managed to score 144/6 at Lunch as they still need 276 runs to win which will be an uphill task for them.

Captain Virat Kohli is in the middle with all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli has played some glorious shots so far in his 45-run knock but he needs the other batsmen to support him to save the game.

Lunch in Chennai 🍲 England have dominated the first session, taking five important wickets. India are still 276 runs away!#INDvENG ➡️ https://t.co/gnj5x4GOos pic.twitter.com/n6jCqQk231 ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

Earlier, Shubman Gill resumed India’s innnings from 39/1 on Day 5 with Cheteshwar Pujara, who failed to score big and got dismissed on just 15 adding just three runs to his overnight score.

However, Shubman continued to play with an aggressive approach and slammed his third Test fifty in the fourth match of his career. He shared a 34-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli.

Skipper Joe Root brought Anderson into the attack in the 27th over and did the job for his team to break the dangerous-looking stand. The veteran pacer with his typical in-swinger breached Shubmans defence on the second ball of the over and destroyed the timber. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane replaced Gill in the middle but unfortunately, he also became the victim of Anderson’s peach of a delivery.

Rahane played three balls and failed to hit any with the bat, he left the ball, while Anderson hit his pads on the second but the DRS resulted in the umpire’s call.

On the very next ball Anderson fired back with another in-swinger to castle Rahane on a duck. Rishabh Pant, who scored 91 runs in the first innings, failed to score big and throw his wicket away on a loose delivery. Every Indian fan was hoping to emulate the Brisbane heroics but he managed to score just 11.

The hero of the first innings Washington Sundar also fell into the trap of Dom Bess and departed on a duck.

Brief scores: India 337 and 144/6 at Lunch (Shubman Gill 50, Virat Kohli 45 batting; James Anderson 3/8) need 276 runs more vs England 578 and 178.