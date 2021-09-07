London: Following India’s emphatic 157-run win at the Kennington Oval on Monday, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly heaped praise on the Virat Kohli-led side and reckoned ‘Team India is far ahead of the rest.

While former English captain Michael Vaughan corrected him. Vaughan reckoned that is the case only in Tests. Now, former India cricketer Ashish Nehra, someone who has played under the leadership of the current BCCI chief, also said that he was not 100 per cent in agreement.

“You spoke about Sourav Ganguly’s tweet that they have absorbed pressure very well but the Indian team way ahead of the rest. There, I am not in 100% agreement,” Nehra said during an interaction on Sony Sports.

Nehra is of the opinion that New Zealand, who recently beat India in the World Test Championship final, is at par with the Kohli-led side.

“If you go just by the numbers, the New Zealand team has defeated you when you talk about the WTC. Just like it is his thinking, I believe that they are ahead but along with them, when you talk about Test cricket for the last one to one-and-a-half years, the Indian and New Zealand team are neck to neck,” Nehra added.

With the win, India reclaimed the top spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table. India earned 26 points from the win and 58.33 per cent of the percentage of points (PCT). Pakistan and West Indies are tied at second spot with 12 points followed by England at the fourth spot.

These away points for India is very crucial going ahead in the new WTC cycle.