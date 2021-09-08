<strong>London:</strong> The biggest talk throughout the Oval Test from the Indian and the British media was the non-inclusion of senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. While most felt that it was a tactical blunder committed by Virat Kohli - a week later - India won at the Oval. While praising India for the remarkable win, former India cricketer Farokh Engineer confessed that he knew India would win even without Ashwin. <p></p> <p></p>Speaking to Telegraph India, Farokh Engineer said: "Somehow I had the belief that we would win even without Ravi Ashwin. With Ashwin, it would have been much easier... Virat has got a mind of his own and he has proved his point." <p></p> <p></p>Admitting that India is lucky to have Jasprit Bumrah, Engineer called him a great bowler. <p></p> <p></p>"We are very lucky that we have a great bowler in Bumrah. He has got that natural inswinging yorker which is a lethal delivery. We call it the toe crusher and he bowls that at will. Umesh Yadav did well too," Engineer said. <p></p> <p></p>During the Test, Bumrah changed the course of the game on the final day in a matter of two overs. He picked up the crucial wickets of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow. The Indian pacer also ticked off the 100-wicket mark in Tests. <p></p> <p></p>With two days to go for the final Test, it would be interesting to see if Ashwin is picked or not. <p></p> <p></p>With an unassailable 2-1 lead, Kohli-led India now has an opportunity to wrap up the series in style as they travel to Manchester to compete in the final Test of the five-match series. The match will begin on Friday (September 10).