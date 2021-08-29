Headingley: India’s big three – Virat Kohli, Cheteswar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane – have not got hundreds recently and that is something that is hurting the team reckoned former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq after England won by an innings and 76 runs at Leeds. Inzamam feels if big players do not come good in big series then such things are bound to happen. He also said that it is the youngsters that have bailed India recently.

“In big series’, if Team India’s experienced players don’t lead from the front, then they are bound to find themselves in trouble. I have been observing India’s performance from Australia. They have played some very good Test cricket. They have won series’ away from home in tough conditions. But the major role in these wins was played by the young players.”

“Virat is the No. 1 player in the world, Pujara and Rahane are very good Test players. But if there is such a big gap between their big scores or hundreds, the youngsters are bound to come under pressure,” he added.

India was outplayed by England at Leeds. With the win, the hosts level the series 1-1. That means the final two Tests would be exciting as both teams would look to get the lead ahead of the final game. Both Kohli and Pujara hit fifties and gave India hope of a comeback, but that was not to be as they could not convert that into a three-figure score.

The fourth Test starts on September 2 at Lord’s. Both teams are expected to make changes.