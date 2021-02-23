Once the red-ball action comes to an end in the next few weeks, it will be the start of a long white-ball season. The Indian team has already made a big statement while announcing the T20I squad that would take on the English side. Ishan Kishan to Suryakumar Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy, the BCCI has surely rewarded the best Indian performers of 2020.

But, now what?

Do the promising players get a game or will they merely warm the bench on the sidelines during the five-match T20I series?

Here are the five players who may not get a game at all:

Ishan Kishan: The problem the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman has is that Rishabh Pant has hit a purple patch and that is the reason why he has been drafted into the limited-overs side. With the management hell-bent on backing Pant and getting him ready for the future, Kishan may have to miss out despite a brilliant domestic and IPL season.

Rahul Tewatia: The 27-year old has made the cut into the side on the back of good performances recently. But again with Yuzvendra Chahal in the side, it is highly improbable he would get a game. He is similar in nature compared to Chahal with the ball, but the plus with Rahul is that he can wield the willow and he showcased that in an IPL game last season against Kings XI Punjab.

Axar Patel: He would have competition from Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar. India would in all probability field two specialist spinners and that would make things extremely difficult for the left-arm finger spinner.

Shardul Thakur: In the presence of Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan – it would be a stiff competition Thakur would be facing to make the cut in the playing XI. What would work in his favour is the fact that he can wield the willow, but again – it is not certain he would get a game.

Suryakumar Yadav: SKY made it to the team finally and fans were elated. But will he get a game? With Shreyas Iyer there in the mix, it would be difficult for SKY to get the No 4 spot. Iyer has played some match-winning knocks at that number and that makes his case better in comparison to Surya. It would be interesting to see what happens with Suryakumar Yadav.