Abu Dhabi: Virat Kohli’s dear friend and RCB teammate AB de Villiers was quick to praise the Indian captain after the historic 157-run win in the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday. Kohli, who often seeks advice from the South African cricketer, received praise for his captaincy after the win. He also lauded the guts shown by a few individuals, while thanking Kohli’s opposite number. He reckoned the Test match was a good advertisement for Test cricket.

His tweet read: “Well played India, well Captained @imVkohli and amazing skill and guts from a few individuals. Also well played @root66 & England! Great ad for our beautiful game! Excited for the finale.”

In a tweet that followed, the South African asked players to stop worrying about things like team selection and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill, and patriotism.

The tweet read: “As “spectators” of Test Cricket, just stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding in front of your eyes. You’re missing a good game!”

Not just ABD, Kohli’s leadership skills received a lot of praise. Ex-English skipper Nasser Hussain said it was ‘Kohli’s Midas Test’.” Another former skipper, Inzamam-ul-Haq also hailed Kohli for making the right moves and backing it.