London: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly returned to the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday, but this time as an administrator. Ganguly, who has to find memories at the venue, got a little nostalgic it seemed as he shared a collage of his visits to the venue. He posted four pictures, which featured the ex-captain as – player, captain, winning captain, and BCCI president.

Here is the post that could take all you Ganguly fans down memory lane:

“Came here as player first in 1996… and then as captain… enjoyed the game at Lord’s today as an administrator… India was and is in a good position all the times… this game of cricket is majestic,” Ganguly captioned his Instagram post.

Things did not stop there! On spotting Ganguly’s heartwarming post, the official Instagram account of Lord’s Cricket ground, going by the name ‘homeofcricket’, replied to Ganguly’s post, which read: “Great to have you back at Lord’s, Sourav.”

Time and again, Ganguly has said that he loves the UK, especially London. Who can forget his maverick ton as a young cricketer on his first overseas tour in 1996? Also, the image of Ganguly taking his shirt off at the iconic Lord’s balcony six years later is an emotion that would stay with every Indian cricket fan.

Ganguly was also part of the commentary panel in 2014 at Lord’s where Ishant Sharma picked up seven wickets.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s Indian team is in a dominant position in the second Test. At stumps on Day 1, India was 276 for three. KL Rahul hit his sixth ton and became only the third Indian opener to get his name etched on the Lord’s honours board.