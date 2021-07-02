<strong>Delhi:</strong> Ahead of the highly-awaited five-match Test series against England, the Indian team will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22 against a team that is being arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The English board has agreed to a request made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to arrange a practice game. As per a report in ANI, the team that will take on Virat Kohli and his men is yet to be decided, but there will be a warm-up game once the team is back from the short break they were given after the World Test Championship final. <p></p> <p></p>"The BCCI made a request to the ECB for a warm-up game and it will be played from July 20 to 22. The squad will be decided soon," the source explained. <p></p> <p></p>With the team wanting to test themselves in a practice game rather than two intra-squad games before the series gets underway, the BCCI spoke to the ECB and the same has been worked out. <p></p> <p></p>While speaking to the media in the virtual press conference at the end of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, Kohli had said his side wanted first-class games ahead of the series against England, but they have not been given that. <p></p> <p></p>"Well, that doesn't depend on us. We obviously wanted first-class games, which I believe have not been given to us. I don't know what the reasons for that are. But yeah, other than that I think our preparation time will be ample for us to be ready for the first Test," said Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, India opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out for eight weeks after he suffered a shin injury post the final encounter at Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Incidentally, pacer Ishant Sharma had suffered an injury to his bowling hand while stopping a ball during the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl and had to get three stitches. But the pacer is set to be fit in time for the England Tests. <p></p> <p></p>"Ishant hurt his bowling hand while stopping the ball and had to get three stitches. But he will be ready for the Tests against England which starts on August 4," a source had said. <p></p> <p></p>While the Indian cricketers are currently on a break, they are set to return to the bubble for the five-Test series against England around July 14.