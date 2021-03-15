India produced an all-round performance to beat England by seven wickets in the second T20I. Indian skipper Virat Kohli led from the front while Ishan Kishan scored a magnificent half-century on debut as hosts registered a win over at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday evening. With this win, the hosts leveled the five-match series 1-1.

IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Match Highlights

During the first innings, a perfect display of death bowling helped India restrict England to 164/6. Put in to bat, England didn’t have a great start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had Jos Buttler (0) adjudged leg before wicket on just the third ball of the innings. In the final four overs, the hosts conceded just 28 runs and as a result, England was restricted under the 170-run mark.

While, during the second innings, chasing the target of 165, India once again witnessed a poor start with KL Rahul being dismissed in the very first over of the innings.

Next, opener Kishan was then joined by Kohli on the field. The duo played with an attacking mindset and the team touched the 50-run mark in the sixth over and in the 10th over, the debutant made his maiden international half century. However, in the same over, Rashid made a comeback and dismissed Kishan on the last bowl of the over which brought Rishabh Pant who scored 26 runs off just 13 balls before getting out. Kohli was then accompanied by Shreyas Iyer and he easily took the team over the line in the 18th over with an unbeaten knock of 73 runs.

Now the two teams will now take on each other in the third T20I on March 16.