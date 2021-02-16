With all the talk around the pitch, India captain Virat Kohli clarified after the win over England on Tuesday that the pitch would not have mattered much. Kohli admitted it would not have been ‘unfair’ had the toss gone either way as India showed they could score runs in the second essay.

“The toss wouldn’t have mattered much in this game to be honest, because if you looked at our second innings, we got 300 as well. It wasn’t unfair if the toss went either way,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation in Chennai.

Kohli reckoned ideally both teams should be in the game from the first session, no matter how the pitches are – seaming or spin-friendly.

“Both teams should be in the game from the first session onwards, whether it is on spinning to seaming tracks, and that exactly was the case in this game,” Kohli added.

Kohli registered a rare duck in the first innings but came back strong in the second – scoring a special 62. Kohli’s 62 on the third day showed that if one is ready to apply himself in the middle – runs can be scored.

Ravichandran Ashwin with eight wickets in the match and a century bagged the man of the match.

Ashwin admitted that the Sydney knock has turned things around for him as a batsman, he said he was happy the century came in Chennai.

“That innings in Sydney really set the tone for me. I am enjoying my game and am really happy it happened in Chennai,” Ashwin said that the post-match presentation.

With the win, India has drawn level in the ongoing four-match Test series.