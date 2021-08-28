Headingley: Former English cricketer-turned-commentator David Lloyd reminded the hosts that Cheteshwar Pujara has taken over from Rahul Dravid and is a ‘real sticker’. Under-fire Pujara, who remained unbeaten on 91* off 180 balls, got among the runs at Headingley on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test and received praise for his effort from all quarters. With India looking to save the Test, Pujara would be the key reckons Lloyd.

“Make no mistake: he’s a real sticker and has taken over from Rahul Dravid in this team. But in this innings, he was positively flowing. Whether they were looking for extravagant swing or not, they lost their discipline,” wrote Lloyd in The Daily Mail.

Lloyd also went on to slam the English bowlers for straying on his pads far too often. The ex-English cricketer reckons that is where the Indian loves it.

“Cheteshwar Pujara has had a lean time in this series because England have done for him on and around off stump. But on Friday all the bowlers looked exasperated as they kept bowling leg side to him. It’s exactly where he wants it,” he wrote.

After the day’s play, India opener Rohit Sharma hailed Pujara and spoke of the positive intent the latter showed during his stay.

“We had the intent to score runs and Pujara clearly showed that. The way he got off the mark and then carried on from there, anything loose, he was ready to pounce on it. It shows that he had intent in his batting and that really helps,” Rohit said.