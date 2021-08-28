Headingley: The broadcasters were seen having some fun in Headingley during Day 3 of the third Test on Friday. Dinesh Karthik, who is part of the broadcasting unit, posted a picture of former English skipper, Nasser Hussain in the commentary box with him. Karthik took a subtle jibe at Hussain’s reaction. Karthik reckons Hussain’s reaction to seeing Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara bat is the situation of every Indian with two days still to go in the Test.

Karthik’s tweet read: “Situation of Indian fans (@nassercricket) when they know @cheteshwar1 & @imVkohli are at the crease P.S. The admiration in Nasser’s eyes for the skill he sees in front of him is genuine.”

Karthik, still a player and the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, has been winning hearts with his style of commentary. Soon, he would be seen leading the KKR franchise in the second phase of the IPL in UAE.

Meanwhile, Pujara and Kohli are the keys to India’s fortunes in the ongoing third Test at Headingley. While Pujara is closing in on a well-deserved century, Kohli is nearing yet another fifty. From an Indian point of view, it is important they occupy the crease and not think of anything else. England would come hard at the Indian pair with the new ball on Day 4. The first hour would be crucial for both teams. While India looks to keep England at bay, the hosts would look to make innroads.