India pacer Mohammed Shami on Thursday said that the team's performance so far in the third Test has not affected the players' morale as there is a lot of time left in the five-match series. <p></p> <p></p>"No, my friend, mentally (it does not affect), we have finished matches in three days, many matches we have finished in two days. Sometimes when we have a bad day or we get out early in a Test match in the first innings and we have to field for long. <p></p> <p></p>"It happens sometimes, but there is no need to feel low, because still there are two Tests left, Shami said at the virtual post-day press conference after the second day's play, when asked how such a day affects the team mentally in the middle of the series. <p></p> <p></p>India were bundled out for a meagre 78 in the first innings on the first day of the third Test against England. The visitors in reply posted a mammoth 423/8 as they rode on skipper Joe Root's stroke-filled 121, to take a 345-run lead when stumps were drawn on the second day. <p></p> <p></p>And we are 1-0 up, so there is no need to think (negative), just one thing, believe in your skill, and back yourself, added Shami. <p></p> <p></p>According to the Bengal speedster, who returned with figures of 3/87, it is the responsibility of the bowlers to take wickets. It is your responsibility when there is a long partnership from the opposition. It is your job, to take wickets, you have to plan in your mind on how to get the (batsman) out," Shami said. <p></p> <p></p>All the Indian bowlers including Ravindra Jadeja (2/88), Jasprit Bumrah (1/58) and Mohammed Siraj (2/86) were taken to task by Root and company.