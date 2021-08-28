Headingley: India opener Rohit Sharma made a stylish 59 on Friday during the third Test at Leeds, Headingley. With India still trailing by 139 runs, Rohit reckons they are very much behind the game. He also felt that the 82-run stand between him and Cheteshwar Pujara was important as India had lost KL Rahul early in the piece.

“We are very much behind in the game but to come out and put that partnership together was really important for us as a batting unit,” Rohit said after Day 3.

Admitting that India did not bat well in the first essay, Rohit feels it is a good opportunity to correct that on Day 4 of the ongoing Test at Leeds.

“We didn’t bat that well in the first innings. It wasn’t a 78 all out pitch. We batted poorly, and we have a great opportunity tomorrow to correct our mistakes,” he added.

Rohit was next to follow, he was dismissed early after tea on Day 3. Ollie Robinson trapped him leg before wicket.

It is an uphill ride despite a good show by India on Day 3. Fans would hope Virat Kohli and Pujara continue the good work on Saturday as well. The first hour would be crucial as it would provide some assistance for the bowlers.

STUMPS AT HEADINGLEY India 78 & 215/2, trail England (423) by 139 runs in 3rd Test| Pujara 91 not out, Kohli 45 not out, Rohit 59.