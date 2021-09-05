London: India opener KL Rahul has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

Rahul was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Rahul, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of India’s second innings on Saturday, when Rahul showed dissent on being adjudged caught behind the wicket following a DRS review.

Rahul admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Mike Burns levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

*When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned

**Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player

***Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged

(With ICC inputs)