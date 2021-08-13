India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane ordinary run of form continues in the longer format as he was dismissed cheaply at the score of 1 in the first innings of the second Test against England at Lord’s on Friday. The swords are out on social media with another failure, and Rahane’s place in Team India’s playing 11 has come under the scanner. The right-handed batsman failed to add any run to his overnight total on day 2 and was sent back to the pavilion by James Anderson. One of India’s better batsmen overseas, Rahane hasn’t fired since his magnificent hundred at the MCG, and he needs a big score sooner than later to get his confidence back having averaged under 30 in 22 Test innings since 2020.

The 33-year-old Mumbaikar is not the only one in the Team India playing XI, who is enduring a rough patch. Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli too are struggling for form in the red-ball format. Rahane is averaging just 19.21 this year from 9 Tests while Pujara has done slightly better at 27.78 from the same number of games as the vice-captain.

Both have flopped so far in the first two Tests in England with Rahane managing 5 and 1. On the other hand, Pujara scored 4 and 12 not out in two innings of the Nottingham Test. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored 387 runs in 10 Tests (16 innings) at an average of 24.19 since 2020. In the same period, Rahane has notched up 541 runs (13 Tests – 22 innings) at an average of 25.76 while Pujara managed 552 runs in 13 Tests (23 innings).

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that Rahane and Pujara’s runs have dried up because of some technical issues that the coaching staff needs to look at in their batting. Here’s how the Twitter world responded to Rahane and Pujara’s form.

Did his job as a tailender, you can’t expect him to score like a batsman Well played, Ajinkya Rahane ♥️ pic.twitter.com/mxXMPysfeB A (@khogayehamkahan) August 13, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane 1(23) really needs a big score soon to get his confidence back. He has been India’s most reliable batsman with top knocks: case in point a ton at MCG in 2020 & a fine match-winning century at Lord’s in 2014. Has averaged only 26 in 22 Test innings since 2020 Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 13, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane’s last 10 Test innings: 1 5 15 49 27 7 10 67 0 1 Look at Pujara nos too 🤢 alse these two frauds year wise performance from 2017-21* unrealistic escapism . pic.twitter.com/1Cz2uRhl7e prakx (@MadGirlHere) August 13, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane doing worse only to make his under performing teammates feel better. A total team man. Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) August 13, 2021

Supporting someone in their bad time is alright but it’s hilarious the way Gavaskar feels that the talks about Ajinkya Rahane’s form are all made up. Not only he isn’t scoring runs, ye is also looking unsure and finding ways to throw wickets. Sunny G has lost his objectivity! Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) August 13, 2021

In 21 away Tests since the start of 2018, Ajinkya Rahane has averaged only 33.37 (28.23 in SENA). He hasn’t done significantly better at home averaging 42.57 in 12 Tests. (Only Pujara averages lower among those with 10+ inngs)#ENGvIND Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 13, 2021

India lost four wickets and gave England some comfort in the second Test, squandering a solid platform in the first session of the second’s day play on Friday. At lunch, India were 346 for seven with Ravindra Jadeja batting on 31. Ishant Sharma was yet to open his account.

The wickets that fell on the opening session included overnight centurion KL Rahul (129), Rishabh Pant (37), Rahane (1) and Mohammed Shami (0).

Just when Indian seemed to rally after the early blows — when they lost Rahul and Rahane in a space of five balls — Pant edged a quick Mark Wood delivery to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Resuming at 276 for three, Rahul could add only two runs to his overnight score before walking back to the dressing room amid a big applause. Having played a fine knock, Rahul’s was a soft dismissal as he drove straight to the cover fielder in only the day’s second delivery.

Accident to FOI, Mumbai lobby senior players have announced a press conference to defend Ajinkya Rahane.#INDvENG Muffadal Vohra (@muffadal_v0hra) August 13, 2021

Seems like Pujara @cheteshwar1 and Ajinkya Rahane @ajinkyarahane88 plays their last series in England. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Srinivas Reddy (@srinivas_munna) August 13, 2021

Soon enough, Rahane was sent back by the old warhorse James Anderson as he got one to swing away from the batsman to nick it behind. Skipper Joe Root did the rest at first slip.

Making light of his team losing two early wickets, Pant had no trouble facing the English bowlers and got his runs of 58 balls before falling to Wood. The dashing left-hander struck five fours during his stay in the middle.