Pune: England allrounder Ben Stokes on Friday was warned by on-field umpires for breaking coronavirus protocols as he ended up applying saliva on the cricket ball during the 2nd ODI vs India in Pune. This is the second time during the ongoing tour of India that Stokes has committed the breach.

During the fourth over of the India innings, which was being bowled by Reece Topley, Stokes accidentally ended up shinning the ball by applying saliva which under the new protocols has been banned by the International Cricket Council as a measure to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma informed England stand-in captain Jos Buttler about the breach.

Another such error during the contest and England will be given a five-run penalty.

The ball was sanitized as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), before the match resumed.

The first instance of Stokes breaking the rule was during the day-night Test between India and England in Ahmedabad, last month.

Earlier, Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first with England trailing the three-match ODI series 0-1. All the three matches have been scheduled to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

England made three changes to their playing XI from the series opener with with the injured duo of Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings sitting out while Mark Wood was rested. In their place, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley have been included.

India too made one change to their playing XI with the injured Shreyas Iyer being replaced by Rishabh Pant.

India lead the series 1-0 thanks to their 66-run win on Tuesday.

The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (wk/captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley