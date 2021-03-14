Devdutt Padikkal and Prithvi Shaw have been in ominous form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and it seemed their good form could get rewarded soon. But that is not to be as a BCCI source has confirmed that the two young guns would have to wait for their opportunity – which means they will not be picked for the upcoming ODI series against England. The source also confirmed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would be available.

The Indian ODI team will be announced on Sunday but none of the senior players have opted for any rest for the time being. “The team is expected to be announced tomorrow. Neither skipper Virat Kohli nor his deputy Rohit Sharma has opted for rest. There aren’t many surprises as we prepare for World T20,” an influential BCCI official informed PTI.

He said that both Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal will have to wait for their chance. “They have done exceedingly well but will have to wait for their turn,” he said.

Reports suggest that the ODI squad for the England series would be announced on Sunday.