The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday announced a 14-member squad for three-match ODI series against India starting from March 23 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Pacer Jofra Archer missed out on his place from the ODI squad.

The cricket governing body stated that the premium pacer will return to the UK for the investigation of his injury on his right elbow.

“Archer’s elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and 28 March,” ECB stated in the press release.

BREAKING NEWS: We have named a 14-person squad for our three-match ODI series against India! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳#INDvENG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 21, 2021

In the squad, England almost retain the players from the T20I team as Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan will travel with the them as cover.

ECB also declared that Jofra will miss the initial stage of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, which will commence on April 9

“The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year’s Indian Premier League,” ECB stated.

The England team have already lost the Test series 3-1 and T20I series 3-2 as they will look to prove their supremacy in the 50-over format to take some positive from the tour.

England Men’s ODI Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

Also traveling with the squad: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire).