IND vs ENG: Ignored Samson’s advice! Abhishek Sharma’s struggles continue in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma’s struggles continued in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final as he was dismissed for just 9 runs against England.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma’s disappointing run in the T20 World Cup 2026 continued in the crucial semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium. India lost the toss and were asked to bat first. In the crucial semi-final, Abhishek failed to play a substantial innings and lost his wicket very early, putting extra pressure on the team right from the start.

Sanju Samson advised calm play, Abhishek ignored it

Sanju Samson, who opened with Abhishek, had clearly advised him to play calmly and settle in. Abhishek looked in trouble from the beginning. Sanju signaled to him to keep playing steadily and avoid risks. But Abhishek ignored the advice and tried to hit a big shot, resulting in a simple catch to Phil Salt.

Dismissed by Will Jacks in the second over

Abhishek was caught out on the last ball of the second over. Will Jacks bowled a slower delivery at 85.4 km/h. Abhishek charged down the track and tried to flick it in the air. The ball came off the lower part of the bat. Salt ran in from deep midwicket and took an effortless catch. This was the fifth time in the tournament that an off-spinner had dismissed Abhishek.

Abhishek’s short innings

Abhishek Sharma scored just 9 runs off 7 balls in the semi-final. During his brief stay, he managed to hit two fours before getting out.

Poor form throughout the tournament

Abhishek Sharma has had a very tough T20 World Cup 2026 so far. He has scored only 89 runs in the tournament, averaging 12 with a strike rate of around 130. He has managed just one half-century in the entire competition.

During the group stage, Abhishek failed to score in three matches. He scored 15 runs against South Africa in the opening game of the Super 8. Against Zimbabwe in the second Super 8 game, he played a decent knock of 55 runs. In the previous match against the West Indies, Abhishek could score only 10 runs.

Pressure increases on India’s middle order

Abhishek’s early dismissal puts more pressure on the remaining Indian batters. Sanju Samson and the middle order will now be crucial for the team to establish a robust score in this crucial semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium.

Team India playing XI vs England

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

