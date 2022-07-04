IND Vs ENG: It Will Be Memorable If We Win This Series, Says Star Bowler Mohammed Siraj

<strong>Edgbaston:</strong> "It was a memorable series in Australia (in 2020-21). This will also be memorable (if we win)," Mohammed Siraj told media after the third day's play in the fifth and final Test against England. <p></p> <p></p>The Hyderabad fast bowler took four wickets for 66 in the home side's first innings to emerge as India's most successful bowler. India is leading 2-1 in the series. A victory in the current match will ensure a series triumph. <p></p> <p></p>Revealing India's thinking while bowling, he said: "We had to be patient given (Jonny) Bairstow's form." He added it was an advantage that India had "140 km plus bowlers". <p></p> <p></p>Referring to the second day when it rained frequently to cause stoppages in play, he admitted: "Rain gives rest to the bowlers. This is very good for fast bowlers." <p></p> <p></p>In Siraj's opinion there was no reverse swing available for the Indian bowlers. However, he indicated the "ball was keeping low" -- this could be an advantage for India as the match progresses. He said as long as the ball was swinging or seaming he was bowling an outside the off-stump line. But he switched to bowling straighter when the ball was wasn't moving that much. <p></p> <p></p>About Cheteshwar Pujara, who was unbeaten on a half century in India's second innings, he added: "He is a warrior." <p></p> <p></p>After bowling England out for 284 runs, India were 124 for three at close, giving them an overall lead of 257 runs, with two days play remaining. <p></p> <p></p>The star of the England batting, Bairstow, answering questions from media, said: "I am just watching the ball. I have never been a great technician." He completed his third century in consecutive tests on Sunday. This time 106, following up from his hundreds against New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>Describing India as a "fantastic team", the Yorkshire batsman asserted: "We are going to chase whatever we are set. We are trying to entertain people. In doing so we are going to lose a few games. It can only be good for the game." <p></p> <p></p>He felt the pitch in this test was quicker than the ones in England's series with New Zealand.