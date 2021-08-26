Headingley: England pacer James Anderson went through the India top-order on the first day of the third Test match between England and India played at Headingley, Leeds. Choosing to bat first, India were reduced to 4 for 2 with KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara back in the hut on a cloudy morning at Headingley where the ball swung both ways for the English seamers.

The first ball of the match saw Anderson bowl a short of a length ball to Rohit Sharma who got off the mark by pushing it through the off-side. The next three balls bowled by Anderson to Rahul were right on the money, all coming back into the right-hander.

The India opener has been in great form in this series and has particularly left well so far in the first two Test matches. Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar while talking about Anderson’s tactics during a break in commentary, said that the 39-year-old was well aware of the India openers leaving the ball well outside off-stump in the first couple of Tests, Rahul in particular who scored a brilliant century at Lord’s in difficult batting conditions.

Knowing Rahul’s strength, Anderson bowled three back-to-back inswingers at him and then followed it up with a full ball right outside the off-stump, tempting the drive and the India opener fell for it. The breakthrough came early for England as Rahul was dismissed without troubling the scorers. The plan had worked for Anderson by setting Rahul up for the drive with three inswingers and then the full ball.

Rahul was soon followed by Pujara to the dressing room as the Indian batting fell like a pack of cards. Rohit Sharma (19) top-scored for India as the visitors were bowled out for 78 on the first day of the third Test match.