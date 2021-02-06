England captain Joe Root slammed his fifth double-century in Test cricket in the ongoing match against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Root continued his golden patch from the Sri Lanka tour to dominate the Indian bowlers at a placid surface. The 30-year-old reached the milestone with a six off Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery.

Root becomes the first player in international cricket to slam a double ton in his 100th Test. Earlier, record of the highest score in the 100th Test was held by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq who scored 184 runs against India in 2005. The England skipper didn’t play a single loose shot en route to his 200 which makes it even more sublime.

First batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test JOE ROOT 👏 Sensational innings from the England skipper!#INDvENG | https://t.co/gnj5x4GOos pic.twitter.com/IiSpElgvrH ICC (@ICC) February 6, 2021

The 30-year-old also equaled former skipper Alaister Cook and Leonard Hutton’s tally to hit joint second-most double century by an England batsman. Root has now scored 5 double tons, while the top on the list is Wally Hammond with seven.

Root breached several records during his majestic knock as he also surpassed batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of runs in 100 Test. Tendulkar scored 8,405 runs in his first 100 Tests and Root has now surpassed it. The top on the list is West Indies legend Brian Lara with 8916 runs.

The England captain has now hit three scores in excess of 150 in the last three Tests. With this, he has joined an elite club featuring Sir Donald Bradman who accomplished a similar feat in 1937 against England. Only seven cricketers in the past have achieved this milestone before Root.

Root also becomes the third cricketer after Alaistair Cook and Virat Kohli to hit ten 150-plus score in Test cricket since 2010.

He also became the first cricketer to score a 150-plus score in his 98th, 99th and 100th Test.

The 29-year-old shared a 200-run stand with opener Dominic Sibley for the third wicket on Day 1 of the Test. While, on Day 2, he took over the responsibility of taking the England team forward alongside his deputy Ben Stokes as they stitched a 124-run stand for the fourth wicket.

However, flamboyant Stokes failed to hit his 11th Test century and was dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem on 82.