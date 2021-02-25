England captain Joe Root’s magical spell triggered a sudden collapse as India were caught in their own web of spin to be shot out for a meagre 145 during an exciting second afternoon of the day-night third Test against England at the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Root produced his career-best figures of 6.2-3-8-5, engineering a remarkable turnaround assisted by left-arm orthodox Jack Leach – 4/54 in 20 overs. With this remarkable spell, the England skipper has pipped the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble to concede fewest runs while picking up 5+ wickets in an innings.

The 30-year-old Root claimed figures of 5/8 – it’s also the fewest runs conceded in a Test five-wicket haul for England since 1924 – AER Gilligan’s 6/7 versus South Africa. This was also Root’s best bowling performance in a Test match, he also became the first England captain to take a five-for since Bob Willis in 1983.

India lost as many as seven wickets for only 31 runs after looking solid at 114 for 3 at one stage in the game. The hosts would be happy despite a small 33-run lead, factoring in the ever-deteriorating pitch conditions as the match in all likelihood would end on Friday.

It would now be a game of one innings on a batsman’s graveyard with off-break bowlers getting turn and bounce from the rough and left-arm orthodox firing deliveries with the angle. Here’s how the Twitter world reacted after Root’s magic in Ahmedabad:

Innocent faced bowlers need to stop taking 5/8 against India with the pink ball. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) February 25, 2021

Joe Root probably didn't think that less than 25 overs into the day's play he'd have five runs and five wickets today — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 25, 2021

Ok Joe Root, another double century to back up your 5-for please!🙏 #INDvENG — Andy Nicol (@AndyNic9) February 25, 2021

🏏 Double Century & 5-Wicket Haul

In the Same Test Series 🔹 Wally Hammond, 1936/37

🔹 Denis Atkinson, 1955

🔹 Mushtaq Mohammad, 1973

🔹 Ian Botham, 1982

🔹 Jimmy Adams, 1996

🔹 Wasim Akram, 1996

🔹 Joe Root, 2021 Root in elite company! ✨ pic.twitter.com/XsNmRBkgRd — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) February 25, 2021

If a part time bowler like Joe Root takes 5 wickets with his flattish off spinners one can imagine the quality of the pitch! — M K Venu (@mkvenu1) February 25, 2021

– Joe Root with 5 for 8

– India all out for 145 after starting Day 2 on 99/3

– England will start their 2nd innings 33 behind

– 3rd Test only 4 sessions old *dips into folder marked DEAD HORSES* #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/jLehLDIfJn — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) February 25, 2021

Shane Warne bowling average in Asia: 26.81 Joe Root bowling average in Asia 22.90 pic.twitter.com/sDGK8BIsWQ — Is Joe Root Bowling? (@RootBowling) February 25, 2021

Joe Root is taking wickets before I've even managed to get the tweet that he's bowling typed out. pic.twitter.com/PWywQqYCJO — Is Joe Root Bowling? (@RootBowling) February 25, 2021

Anything Ashwin can do Joe Root can do better… #INDvsENG — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) February 25, 2021

Rohit Sharma – 66 off 96 balls – was in supreme form till he was around but another cheap dismissal of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (1) off Leach changed the course of events.

Rahane, who has never had much success against slow left arm bowlers, was rapped on the pads as Leach fired one in and it was not much of an issue for umpire Nitin Menon to adjudge him leg before.

Suddenly, a pitch, on which India looked way more comfortable, started to challenge and just like England in the second session on the first evening, the Indians wilted under pressure.

Rohit missed a sweep off Leach and Menon’s decision was retained as per the Umpires’ Call.

Once Rohit was gone, it was time for Root to enter the scene and do a Michael Clarke (6/9 with his left arm orthodox in Mumbai 2004) as Rishabh Pant (1), Washington Sundar (0) and Axar Patel (0) were accounted for in quick succession.

At one point, Root’s figures were 3-3-0-3 as he exploited the friendly conditions, repeatedly hitting the rough which helped him dismiss three left-handers in succession.

Root’s superb effort led to a cheeky tweet from former England captain Michael Vaughan, “Indian batsman can’t play off spinners from Yorkshire.”

He was referring to the green top strips that are always on offer at the Leeds.