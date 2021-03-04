India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 1: A very warm welcome to all our readers as we gear up for the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series between India and England. This has been quite a tour for England as they started on a stunning note with a memorable win in Chennai. However, tables turned with India spinners dominating the show so much so that the third Test in Motera lasted a little less than two days. So much has been written and said about the pitch in Ahmedabad on which both set of batsmen faced a profound challenge. It’s expected that nothing much will change for the final Test as well with India eyeing to confirm their spot for the ICC World Test Championship final. England have little to gain except for pride and the fact that they can spoil India’s chances to make the summit clash.

India vs England 4th Test Preview

A ruthless India will not take their foot off the pedal while taking England for another “spin ride” in the high-stakes Test series finale starting today, aiming to not just complete another dominant home performance but also realise their World Test Championship dreams. Virat Kohli’s men need at least a draw to maintain the current 2-1 scoreline to qualify for the Lord’s final against New Zealand while England at best can heal Tim Paine’s January scars by letting Australia a lucky passage to the summit clash with a win.

While a draw always seems a safe option in a game like this but Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, with their attacking instincts, wouldn’t like to play a defensive game which at times can be counter-productive. India laid a venomous trap on the refurbished Motera and with the pink ball, demolished England inside two days, messing more with their minds than getting any tangible help from the track.

Axar Patel bowled ramrod straight and England had their heads “spinning” from the start. The ploy has worked well for the hosts since the second Test in Chennai. Both Ajinkya Rahane and Zak Crawley felt that the track for the fourth Test looks “similar” to what they got in the previous two matches but the red ball which skids less off the surface compared to the pink one promises to make it a better contest between the two teams.

This is a Test match where England have little to gain save salvaging a bit of pride in a drawn series while India have everything to lose.

India vs England 4th Test Details

