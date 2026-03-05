add cricketcountry as a Preferred Source
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Is Abhishek back in form? Sanju continues red-hot run at Wankhede

Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

srijal.upadhyay

By Srijal Upadhyay

Last Updated on - March 5, 2026 7:00 PM IST

IND vs ENG Live

The match begins!

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have come out to continue the innings for India. Jofra Archer is ready with the bowl.

Overall head-to-head record

India and England have played 29 T20 matches so far. India have won 17, while England have won 12. The stats clearly favor India.

IND vs ENG head-to-head in T20 WC semi-finals

This is the third consecutive time India and England are meeting in a T20 World Cup semi-final. In 2022, England won the semi-final. India exacted revenge by triumphing in 2024. On both previous occasions, the team that won the semifinal went on to lift the trophy.

England playing XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Team India playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Here's what India captain Suryakumar Yadav said after loss the toss!

“We were looking to bat first. Semifinal, big game, and there’s wind around too. Don’t think there will be much dew. Looks a good one (the pitch). The best one. Credit to all the curators and groundsmen. Same team,” Suryakumar Yadav said.

Here's what England captain Harry Brook said after won the toss!

“We’re going to have a bowl. Looks like a good wicket, hopefully we can get off to a good start with the ball. They’ve obviously got a lot more experience on this ground than us. T20 cricket is such a fickle game, you never know what’s going to happen. Hopefully we can keep them quiet (the crowd). Overton comes in for Rehan,” Harry Brook.

Toss!

England won the toss and decided to bowl first.

India vs England 2022 semi-final

In one of the most dramatic semi-finals in 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, England stunned defending champions India with a 10 wicket victory on November 10 at Adelaide Oval. Chasing 169, openers Jos Buttler 80 off 49* and Alex Hales 86 off 47* stiched an unbeaten 170 run stand, each samshing six sixes, as England sealed the chase with four overs to spare, knocking India out of the tournament.

Hello and Welcome!

Hello, good evening and welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England.

Srijal Upadhyay this side ready to bring you live updates of the game.

Tags:

