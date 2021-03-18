Michael Vaughan took a cheeky dig on Indian skipper Virat Kohli after the hosts beat England by 8 runs in the fourth T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium. Vaughan said it was a great move from Kohli to allow Rohit Sharma to lead the team in the business end of the game. During the fourth T20I, Kohli left the field in the last overs as his limited-overs deputy took over the charge of the Indian team.

Rohit brought back Shardul Thakur into the attack in the 17th over as the medium-pacer claimed back-to-back wickets on the first two balls to pull India back into the game. Shardul, with his excellent variations, claimed the big wickets of Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan.

“Great captaincy from Virat … !! Allowing @ImRo45 to get involved & clearly his tactics work … #INDvENG,” former England captain tweeted.

Great captaincy from Virat … !! Allowing @ImRo45 to get involved & clearly his tactics work … #INDvENG Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 18, 2021

Kohli revealed that he left the field to avoid a niggle as he left discomfort in the leg after a sprint.

“I ran for a ball and threw it and I just aggravated my leg a little bit and I didn’t want to make it into a niggle or an injury. We have another game in two days and I took the smart decision of going out,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

He also mentioned the Mumbai Indians connection from India’s crucial win in the fourth T20I.

“Just a thought … @surya_14kumar Mumbai Indian … @hardikpandya7 Mumbai Indian … @ImRo45 captaincy Mumbai Indian !!!!@mipaltan #JustSaying #INDvENG,” Vaughan tweeted.

Hardik Pandya had an excellent game with the ball as he claimed two wickets for just 16 runs in his quota of four overs.

While Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the game with bat as he scored a fifty in the first innings of his T20I career. Surya was dismissed on 57 runs, while he took just 28 balls to slam maiden fifty in international cricket.