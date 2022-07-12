IND vs ENG: Mohammed Shami Becomes Fastest Indian Player To Achieve This Milestone In ODI Cricket

London: Indian pacer Mohammad Shami had a field day with the new ball against England in the first 10 overs of the first ODI game of the three-match series. He broke the record for the fastest Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets when he got rid of England captain Jos Buttler with a jaffer at The Oval. Mohammad Shami only took 80 ODI matches to get to his 150th wickets in the format and he thus surpassed the previous Indian record, held by Ajit Agarkar who did that in 97 matches. The Indian fast bowler was at his very best as he ran riot through the England batting lineup with Indian sensation Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia’s ace pacer Mitchell Starc holds the record for being the quickest player to reach 150 wickets in ODI matches. He did it in 77 matches and is followed by former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq at the second spot.

The Indian pacer and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan are jointly in the third position at the moment. Mohammad Shami was bowling in the 15th over of the match when he dropped his third delivery short and Jos Buttler went for the pull shot but couldn’t get it right as he holed out to Suryakumar Yadav at deep backward square leg on 30 runs.

Indian, then, bundled England out for just 110 runs in 25.2 overs. A total of four England batsmen got out without scoring a single run which also gave a chance to the Indian fans to start a meme fest against the home side on Twitter. Indian cricket fans called the home side ‘Duckland’ on Twitter as India’s bowlers ran riot through the opposition batting lineup.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah also became only the third Indian bowler in the history of cricket to grab 4 wickets in the first 10 overs of an ODI match. Former cricketers and fans were in awe of the brilliance of the Indian bowlers.