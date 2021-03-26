After a dream debut in the firt ODI, India's rookie fast bowler Prasidh Krishan faced the harsh reality of international cricket on Friday as England's famed batting line-up send the home team bowlers on a never-ending leather hunt during the second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Krishna, who won returned with super impressive figures of 4/54 in 1st ODI, said there was very little margin of error for the bowlers on a challenging wicket as India's bowling attack crumbled in the face of England onslaught in the second ODI . <p></p> <p></p>Chasing a challenging target of 336, Jonny Bairstow - 124 off 112 balls - and Ben Stokes - 99 off 52 balls - butchered the Indian bowlers, adding 175 runs off 117 balls as England gunned down the total in just 43.3 overs for a six-wicket win. With this victory, England have levelled the three-match series 1-1. <p></p> <p></p>"It was a very good wicket to bat on, no doubt. We scored 330-plus and they chased it down in the 44th over. It says it all," Prasidh, who returned with figures of 2/58, said during the post-match press conference. <p></p> <p></p>"It was a flat wicket, challenging wicket for bowlers where the margin of error was very, very less... It was an onslaught, we got hit quite bad." <p></p> <p></p>Defending the total, Indian bowlers looked clueless as England reached 285 for one in 35.1 overs. A mind-boggling 87 runs were scored between the 31st and 35th over with Stokes and Bairstow sharing 17 sixes between them. <p></p> <p></p>"We did have a plan, we did talk about the way they were going about it. We tried our best when we bowled. There were a couple of chances that may have gone our way but we must give them credit for the way they played," Prasidh said. <p></p> <p></p>"We must give them credit but 100 percent there is room for improvement for our bowlers as well." <p></p> <p></p>Prasidh, who just played his 2nd ODI, exuded confidence that his team will bounce back just like they did in the first ODI. "That's the game of white-ball cricket today. With four outside for the 11 to 40 overs, that's bound to happen. I know we are going to bounce back stronger. <p></p> <p></p>"It was the same situation last game, we did come back and had a great result for us," added the Karnataka speedster. <p></p> <p></p>Prasidh was also asked about the possible 'run-out of Stokes in the 26th over, which wasn't given by the umpires. <p></p> <p></p>"We are not the ones here to make decisions, the right person was sitting there and I think, whatever he did was all that he could do. We are nobody to comment over that," he signed off.