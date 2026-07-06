IND vs ENG: Ravi Bishnoi likely to be dropped after costly spell, two players in race to replace him

Team India and England are set to play the third match of the T20I series. The match is set to be played tomorrow at Trent Bridge, West Bridgford. This game will be important for both sides as it will help to make the rest of the series more exciting.

India’s costly errors allow England to seal a dramatic win

The hosts dominated their visitors in the last match of the series. England showcased a brilliant performance. At the beginning of the match, they were suffering by losing their key wickets. However, star player Jacob played a spectacular innings for his side. Speaking about his innings, Bethell produced a 76-run unbeaten innings off 46 balls. In his knock, he smashed five fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 165.

His crucial knock played a vital role for the England team as they were able to defeat India at the last moment by 4 wickets with 6 balls spare. Some Indian players made some silly mistakes which caused them this loss. If we discuss the blunders made by the Indian team in the last match.

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Ravi Bishnoi’s costly over could force India into major playing XI change

Star Indian player Ravi Bishnoi, who is known for his impressive bowling performance and wicket-taking ability. In the last match, Ravi Bishnoi made some big mistakes in the crucial over by bowling some no-balls and conceding 29 runs in an over, which helped England batters to score some runs and completed the chase with 6 balls spare. After the match, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer also acknowledged the mistake and admitted that Bishnoi’s over was the turning point of the game.

However, this mistake could lead him out of the team for the third clash of the T20I series against England. Instead of Ravi Bishnoi, the Indian team are likely to add a seamer or all-rounder to the team. Speaking about his possible replacement, Washington Sundar and Prince Yadav are likely to replace him for the third clash of the series against England.

Both players are the best likely options, as Prince Yadav is coming in with great form, which he showed against Ireland. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar is a brilliant all-rounder who will help his side to perform great against England.

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