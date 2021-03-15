In a recent development, it has been understood that the remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors. On Monday evening, it was confirmed by Gujarat Cricket Association. The statement also read that the Association will refund the money to all the fans who purchased the tickets. This step has been taken following the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

This would come as a piece of disheartening news for fans – who have missed watching their heroes for a long time already due to the pandemic.

In the second T20I, 50 per cent of spectators were allowed to enter the stadium and about 57,000 flocked to the state-of-the-art stadium.