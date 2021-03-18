Swashbuckling India opener Rohit Sharma becomes the second Indian batsman to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket. In the fourth T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit achieved a massive feat by scoring 11 runs. Team India captain Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter for India in the shortest format with an astonishing tally of 9650 runs.

Rohit, who is one of the modern-day legends in white-ball cricket, is the ninth highest-run getter in the T20 format. The top on the list is veteran West Indies batsman Chris Gayle with 13720 runs. The Jamaican is part of almost every premium franchise league across the globe.

Meanwhile, more than half of Rohit’s T20 runs came in the Indian Premier League. The 34-year-old is the most successful captain in the cash-rich league with 5 trophies as captain for Mumbai Indians. Rohit has scored 5230 runs in 200 IPL matches at an average of 31.31. Apart from Mumbai Indians, Rohit has also represented Deccan Chargers in IPL, with whom he lifted the trophy in the 2009 season. While in T20Is, Rohit has slammed 2800* runs for India at an average of 32.41. He is the only batsman in world cricket to hit four centuries in T20I cricket.

While he is also the second-highest run-getter for India in T20I cricket and third in the overall tally. Kohli sits at the top of the list with 3078 runs in 88 matches at a sublime average of 52.16.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit didn’t waste much time to breach the 9k mark in the T20 format. The Hitman slammed six on the very first ball of the over against Adil Rashid and then hit a four on the third delivery. He took the single off the fourth delivery to reach 9000 runs.

India made two changes in their playing XI as Suryakumar Yadav returned to playing XI in place of Ishan Kishan while Rahul Chahar got a chance as Yuzvendra Chahal was rested.