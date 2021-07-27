Former Australia leg-spinner Brad Hogg feels Rohit Sharma will struggle against the veteran duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the upcoming five-match Test series against England. India will kick-start the second edition of the World Test Championship with England series and after a dominating run in the inaugural cycle, Virat Kohli and Co will look to emulate the success again.

The England series is going to be a tough test for the Indians especially the batsmen need to be very cautious in the English conditions. Earlier last month in the WTC Final, Indian batters had a tough time against the New Zealand pace attack in Southampton.

Hogg emphasized on Rohit’s underwhelming stats in English conditions and claims he will be surprised if the Indian opener has a big impact in the series against the Duke ball.

“He Rohit Sharma is in India, he averages 79 (in Tests). But when he goes away, he only averages 27. Then we go to England, it even gets worse – it’s just 24. I think he is going to have a few issues against the likes of Broad and Anderson, especially opening the batting against the Duke ball. I will be very surprised if he has a big impact in this series.”

Hogg further said that the English conditions are the hardest for the Indian batsmen to adjust to.

“We all know how good he (Rohit) is and this has been one of the kryptonite in his game at Test level, performing away from India. England probably for an Indian batsman, has the hardest conditions to adjust to. He has had plenty of time over there so if he is going to do it, it has got to be this time. I think this will define him as a Test cricketer,” Brad Hogg signed off.

The last time when India toured England for a Test series in 2018, Virat Kohli emerged as the top-scorer with 593 runs in five matches while the other Indian batters struggled to score big runs consistently.