Batting great Sachin Tendulkar heaped huge praise on India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah after an iconic 151-run win at Lord’s on Tuesday. Bumrah played a key role in India’s win with both bat and ball as he scored valuable 34* runs in the second innings and picked three wickets to bundle out England for just 120.

Bumrah was going through a lean patch before the England series as he was very ineffective during the World Test Championship 2021 final against New Zealand. The 26-year-old bounced back brilliantly by picking nine wickets against England in the opening Test and then he replicate his form in the second Test too.

Tendulkar said that alongside a big heart Bumrah also has brains and cited an example of Ollie Robinson’s dismissal during Lord’s Test in a slower ball after pushing him on the backfoot with a barrage of short balls.

“I felt before the WTC final, Bumrah didn’t have enough long spells under his belt. He is the kind of bowler who is like the more he bowls, the better he gets. He doesn’t only have a big heart but also has brains and we saw that yesterday when he outsmarted Ollie Robinson with a brilliant slower ball to dismiss him after peppering him with a few short balls,” explained Sachin told PTI when asked what may have changed for Bumrah between the Lord’s Test and the WTC final.

Tendulkar further rated the current Indian bowling attack as best in the world. However, he refused to compare the bowling attack with the previous eras which were led by Kapil Dev, Javagal Sreenath and Zaheer Khan.

“Today this bowling attack is the best in the world. It’s a reflection of talent, discipline and ability to work hard on fitness and wanting to learn more. I don’t like comparisons across eras because bowling attacks should also be judged by batters who are batting against them. Be it during Kapil’s or Srinath’s or Zaheer’s generation, there were different batsmen facing them,” remarked Tendulkar.