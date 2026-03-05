IND vs ENG Semi-Final: Kevin Pietersen predicts who will face New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Finn Allen’s explosive century sent New Zealand into the T20 World Cup 2026 final, but Kevin Pietersen has already predicted who their opponent will be.

New Zealand stormed into the T20 World Cup final with a commanding win over South Africa, powered by a stunning century from Finn Allen. The explosive opener attacked from the very first over, setting the tone for the 170-run chase. With a blistering 117 run opening stand, the Kiwi batters left the Proteas with no chance of a comeback.

What looked like a competitive target quickly lost its sheen as boundaries flowed freely. New Zealand stormed to victory in just 12.5 overs, claiming the win with nine wickets in hand and sending a clear warning ahead of the final.

Allen smashes fastest T20 World Cup century

Finn Allen produced a sensational unbeaten century off 33 balls, striking 10 fours and eight sixes. His explosive innings powered New Zealand to a total of 173-1, dismantling South Africa’s hopes of reaching a second consecutive T20 World Cup final. The Kiwi openers dominant performance left the Proteas reeling, and Allen’s record-breaking knock became the defining moment of the match, putting New Zealand firmly in the title race.

New Zealand to face winner of India vs England in final

New Zealand will take on the winner of Thursday’s clash between India and England in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

Kevin Pietersen predicts England in final

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has already weighed in, sharing a playful tweet suggesting that Sunday’s summit showdown at Narendra Modi Stadium will see New Zealand face England, hinting at his confidence in the visitors chances.

“So NZ versus England in the final of the T20 WC on Sunday. Should be a great game……” Pietersen wrote on X.

So NZ versus England in the final of the T20 WC on Sunday.

Should be a great gameâ€¦â€¦ðŸ«£ — Kevin PietersenðŸ¦ (@KP24) March 4, 2026

Michael Vaughan calls NZ pound-for-pound best team

Michael Vaughan lauded New Zealand’s dominating performance in the T20 World Cup, describing their win as a “hammering” and praising the side as arguably the best in the world, given the resources and players at their disposal.

“This is a hammering .. NZ have got the right end of the conditions but this really is a powerful display .. I keep saying it but they are pound for pound the best team in the World .. What they achieve for how much they have and how many they have to pick from is incredible .. #ICCMensT20WorldCup” Vaughan wrote on X.

Sachin Tendulkar amazed by Allen’s knock

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t hide his amazement at New Zealand’s explosive semi-final display, remarking that Allen wrapped up the contest before fans could even settle in.

“Semi-finals usually keep you on the edge of your seat. Today, Finn Allen finished it before we could settle in! What a game!” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Semi-finals usually keep you on the edge of your seat. Today, Finn Allen finished it before we could settle in! What a game! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2026

New Zealand’s ruthless performance has set the stage for an exciting final, with the world watching to see who will lift the trophy on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

