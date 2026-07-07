IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer joins MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in elite list with unique record

India captain Shreyas Iyer added another milestone to his name before the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Although the series has not gone India’s way so far, Iyer continued an impressive personal streak by winning yet another toss, putting himself alongside some of the country’s most successful T20 captains.

Shreyas Iyer joins MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in elite list

After winning the toss in Nottingham, Iyer chose to bowl first against England. It was his fifth consecutive toss win as India’s T20I captain, making him the joint third-most successful Indian captain in terms of consecutive toss victories.

Former India captain MS Dhoni holds the record with seven successive toss wins between May 2010 and February 2012. Virat Kohli follows with six consecutive toss wins between August and December 2019.

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Iyer has now joined Rohit Sharma and Dhoni on five consecutive toss wins. Rohit achieved the feat between February 2020 and February 2022, while Dhoni also managed a five-match streak during September 2007.

Iyer still searching for first win as India captain

Despite maintaining a perfect record at the toss, Iyer is yet to register his first victory as India’s T20I captain.

He began his captaincy stint during the T20I series against Ireland, where India lost the opening match by 34 runs before suffering a heartbreaking one-run defeat in the second game.

India’s tour of England has also been challenging. The first T20I was abandoned because of rain, while England claimed a four-wicket victory in the second match, leaving Iyer still in search of his maiden win as captain.

India make one change for third T20I

After winning the toss at Trent Bridge, Iyer opted to field first and made one change to the playing XI.

Fast bowler Prince Yadav replaced leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, while England named an unchanged side for the third match of the five-match series.

Playing XIs:

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy.

With India trailing in the series, Iyer will be hoping his remarkable luck at the toss is finally matched by his first victory as India’s T20I captain.