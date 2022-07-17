IND Vs ENG: Sri Lankan Journalist Calls Virat Kohli Overrated, Fans Give Him Back

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has been going through a bad patch in his cricketing career at the moment. The Indian batter scored 12 runs in the two T20Is he played against the home side on the ongoing tour of England. He also failed to convert a good start into a big score in the 2nd ODI and was dismissed on 16. In the third and final ODI of the series, he just managed to score 17 runs off 22 balls. After failing in the third, a Sri Lankan sports journalist criticized Virat Kohli and called him overrated which didn't go down well with the fans of the Indian batsman. <p></p> <p></p>"79 inns without an International century for Virat Kohli, last Int'l century was against Bangladesh without Shakib &amp; Mustafizur, in India on 23rd November 2019. Kohli's last 8 Int'l scores are 23, 13, 11, 20, 1, 11, 16 &amp; 17. Virat Kohli is massively over-rated. #Cricket," tweeted the journalist. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">79 inns without an International century for Virat Kohli, last Int'l century was against Bangladesh without Shakib &amp; Mustafizur, in India on 23rd November 2019. Kohli's last 8 Int'l scores are 23, 13, 11, 20, 1, 11, 16 &amp; 17. Virat Kohli is massively over-rated.? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cricket</a></p> <p></p> Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/daniel86cricket/status/1548681874737856512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 17, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>The fans of Virat Kohli didn't hold themselves back and trolled the journalist. A fan wrote,"Ha toh tu khel le. (You play instead of Virat Kohli for India) <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">Ha toh tu khel le ?? <a href="https://t.co/StWAnEQO14">https://t.co/StWAnEQO14</a></p> <p></p> ARNAV ANAND (@MR_OCEAN_21) <a href="https://twitter.com/MR_OCEAN_21/status/1548692397600649222?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 17, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>"He is bigger than your country pal," wrote another user. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He is bigger than your country pal <a href="https://t.co/pftrvgZ8lQ">https://t.co/pftrvgZ8lQ</a></p> <p></p> Leonardo (@El_ray45) <a href="https://twitter.com/El_ray45/status/1548687901457727489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 17, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>See more reactions here: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The craziest thing is he doesn't even look like he's going to get out until he gets out. He still hits good shots, middles a few, looks like the Kohli of old and then he nicks one to the keeper and gets out <a href="https://t.co/uGNDLFj4bH">https://t.co/uGNDLFj4bH</a></p> <p></p> 2 Ramzan 2 Furious (@RamzanNumberTwo) <a href="https://twitter.com/RamzanNumberTwo/status/1548683695686651906?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 17, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="hi">Isko kohli se pyaar hogaya hein ?? <a href="https://t.co/ilebDO3qLz">https://t.co/ilebDO3qLz</a></p> <p></p> No country. (@NoCountry11) <a href="https://twitter.com/NoCountry11/status/1548683334947323907?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 17, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What the hell actually happened to him? Must be a fundamental reason because this is crazy ? <a href="https://t.co/BMrqmsj39I">https://t.co/BMrqmsj39I</a></p> <p></p> B. (@BilzAz49) <a href="https://twitter.com/BilzAz49/status/1548682947548647430?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 17, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli will not be a part of the upcoming series against the West Indies as well.