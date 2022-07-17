IND Vs ENG: Sri Lankan Journalist Calls Virat Kohli Overrated, Fans Give Him Back

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has been going through a bad patch in his cricketing career at the moment. The Indian batter scored 12 runs in the two T20Is he played against the home side on the ongoing tour of England. He also failed to convert a good start into a big score in the 2nd ODI and was dismissed on 16. In the third and final ODI of the series, he just managed to score 17 runs off 22 balls. After failing in the third, a Sri Lankan sports journalist criticized Virat Kohli and called him overrated which didn’t go down well with the fans of the Indian batsman.

“79 inns without an International century for Virat Kohli, last Int’l century was against Bangladesh without Shakib & Mustafizur, in India on 23rd November 2019. Kohli’s last 8 Int’l scores are 23, 13, 11, 20, 1, 11, 16 & 17. Virat Kohli is massively over-rated. #Cricket,” tweeted the journalist.

79 inns without an International century for Virat Kohli, last Int’l century was against Bangladesh without Shakib & Mustafizur, in India on 23rd November 2019. Kohli’s last 8 Int’l scores are 23, 13, 11, 20, 1, 11, 16 & 17. Virat Kohli is massively over-rated.? #Cricket Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) July 17, 2022

The fans of Virat Kohli didn’t hold themselves back and trolled the journalist. A fan wrote,”Ha toh tu khel le. (You play instead of Virat Kohli for India)

Ha toh tu khel le ?? https://t.co/StWAnEQO14 ARNAV ANAND (@MR_OCEAN_21) July 17, 2022

“He is bigger than your country pal,” wrote another user.

He is bigger than your country pal https://t.co/pftrvgZ8lQ Leonardo (@El_ray45) July 17, 2022

See more reactions here:

The craziest thing is he doesn’t even look like he’s going to get out until he gets out. He still hits good shots, middles a few, looks like the Kohli of old and then he nicks one to the keeper and gets out https://t.co/uGNDLFj4bH 2 Ramzan 2 Furious (@RamzanNumberTwo) July 17, 2022

Isko kohli se pyaar hogaya hein ?? https://t.co/ilebDO3qLz No country. (@NoCountry11) July 17, 2022

What the hell actually happened to him? Must be a fundamental reason because this is crazy ? https://t.co/BMrqmsj39I B. (@BilzAz49) July 17, 2022

Virat Kohli will not be a part of the upcoming series against the West Indies as well.