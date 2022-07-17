IND Vs ENG: Sri Lankan Journalist Calls Virat Kohli Overrated, Fans Give Him Back
New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has been going through a bad patch in his cricketing career at the moment. The Indian batter scored 12 runs in the two T20Is he played against the home side on the ongoing tour of England. He also failed to convert a good start into a big score in the 2nd ODI and was dismissed on 16. In the third and final ODI of the series, he just managed to score 17 runs off 22 balls. After failing in the third, a Sri Lankan sports journalist criticized Virat Kohli and called him overrated which didn’t go down well with the fans of the Indian batsman.

“79 inns without an International century for Virat Kohli, last Int’l century was against Bangladesh without Shakib & Mustafizur, in India on 23rd November 2019. Kohli’s last 8 Int’l scores are 23, 13, 11, 20, 1, 11, 16 & 17. Virat Kohli is massively over-rated. #Cricket,” tweeted the journalist.

The fans of Virat Kohli didn’t hold themselves back and trolled the journalist. A fan wrote,”Ha toh tu khel le. (You play instead of Virat Kohli for India)

“He is bigger than your country pal,” wrote another user.

See more reactions here:

Virat Kohli will not be a part of the upcoming series against the West Indies as well.