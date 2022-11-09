IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semifinal, Adelaide: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Adelaide: India will face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. India have been outstanding in the tournament and barring the loss against South Africa, they won all their games to top Group 2.

England, on the other hand, lost to Ireland but defeated New Zealand and Sri Lanka to reach the semi-final.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal

What date will T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal be played?

India vs England will take place on November 10, Thursday

Where will T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal be played?

India vs England will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time will the T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal begin?

India vs England will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal be broadcasted?

India vs England will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal?

India vs England is available to be streamed live on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website in India.

India vs England Semifinal Squads

Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt