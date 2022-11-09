IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semifinal, Adelaide: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

<strong>Adelaide:</strong> India will face England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. India have been outstanding in the tournament and barring the loss against South Africa, they won all their games to top Group 2. <p></p> <p></p>England, on the other hand, lost to Ireland but defeated New Zealand and Sri Lanka to reach the semi-final. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Here are all the details of when and where to watch the T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>What date will T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India vs England will take place on November 10, Thursday <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal be played?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India vs England will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What time will the T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal begin?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India vs England will begin at 1:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where will T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal be broadcasted?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India vs England will be televised on Star Sports Network in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2022, India vs England Semifinal?</strong> <p></p> <p></p>India vs England is available to be streamed live on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India vs England Semifinal Squads</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Squads:</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>India Squad:</strong> KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda <p></p> <p></p><strong>England Squad:</strong> Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt